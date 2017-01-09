...Over US travel ban

- Jan 9th 2017
Ghana's new President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extolled the democratic virtues of outgoing President John Mahama saying his contribution to the country's democracy will forever be cherished.
Nana Akufo-Addo says Mr Mahama's honourable act of conceding defeat as a sitting president to make way for him to serve will go down in Ghana's democratic history.
Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, says he is grateful to former President John Mahama for the opportunity to serve in government.
Mr. Amissah Arthur, who served with John Mahama from 2012 when the latter had to take up the Presidency post following the demise of President Evans Atta-Mills, euologized Mahama for his commitment to the transformation of