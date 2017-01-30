...Over US travel ban

- Jan 30th 2017
By Benjamin Mensah, GNA
Alhaji Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency and former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, was on Friday presented with the ”most dedicated communal servant of Ghana 2016” award.
The Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) organized the Pan-African Eminence awards last year and its representative, Dr Henry Brenya, presented the award, in the form of a trophy at Alhaji Dauda’s office at the
- Jan 30th 2017
A total of 35 people drawn from three regions have filed to contest the Council of State election slated for February 9.
The EC opened nominations from January 20 and closed it on January 26, 2017.
The 1992 Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.