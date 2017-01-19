...Over US travel ban

The boss at Kumasi to mourn with Otumfuo and Asanteman

Former President John Dramani Mahama went to Manhyia on Wednesday to mourn with the chiefs and people of the Ashanti Kingdom on the demise of their queen mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye as well as Members of Parliament were all at the funeral.