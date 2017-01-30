...Over US travel ban

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Alhaji Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency and former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, was on Friday presented with the ”most dedicated communal servant of Ghana 2016” award.

The Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) organized the Pan-African Eminence awards last year and its representative, Dr Henry Brenya, presented the award, in the form of a trophy at Alhaji Dauda’s office at the