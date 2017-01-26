...Over US travel ban

- Jan 26th 2017
By Naa Norkor Vanderpuye with additional files from Xinhua
Ghana’s international reserves situation and exchange rate stability have been boosted by its Balance of Payment (BoP) surplus recorded at the end of 2016, the Bank of Ghana announced Monday, contrary to the apocalyptic situation being portrayed by President William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his deputy, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
According to the central bank governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, the country recorded 2.6 billion U.S. dollars in BoP surplus at the end of last year.
The Appointments Committee of Parliament has put on hold the approval of Senior Minister-designate Yaw Osafo Marfo and Energy Minister-designate Boakye Agyarko.
Meanwhile, the nominations of eight other Ministers-designate, who were vetted, have been approved.