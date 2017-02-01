...Over US travel ban

By Maxwell Okamafo Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized US President, Donald Trump for a travel ban issued last Friday, describing it as regrettable.

The immediate-past Chairman of ECOWAS tweeted Tuesday: "The @POTUS travel ban is regrettable. The ongoing AU summit must address this development".

African leaders are yet to be vocal on the matter, which some diplomatic commentators on the continent say has negative implications on Africans.