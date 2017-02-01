- Feb 1st 2017
...Over US travel ban
By Maxwell Okamafo Addo
Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized US President, Donald Trump for a travel ban issued last Friday, describing it as regrettable.
The immediate-past Chairman of ECOWAS tweeted Tuesday: "The @POTUS travel ban is regrettable. The ongoing AU summit must address this development".
African leaders are yet to be vocal on the matter, which some diplomatic commentators on the continent say has negative implications on Africans.
The Speaker of Parliament has set up a five-member Committee to probe the alleged bribery attempt made against some members of the Appointments Committee.
Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye explained that the Committee has become necessary because of the weight of the allegation made by Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP) Mahama Ayariga.
Upholding Standing Orders 191 which advises the formation of special committee to investigate any matter of public importance, the Speaker announced the formation of high powered parliamentary special committee to investigate the matter.