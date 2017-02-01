Menu
  • Feb 1st 2017
    MAHAMA BERATES TRUMP

     

    ...Over US travel ban

    By Maxwell Okamafo Addo

    Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized US President, Donald Trump for a travel ban issued last Friday, describing it as regrettable.

    The immediate-past Chairman of ECOWAS tweeted Tuesday: "The @POTUS travel ban is regrettable. The ongoing AU summit must address this development".

    African leaders are yet to be vocal on the matter, which some diplomatic commentators on the continent say has negative implications on Africans.

  • Feb 1st 2017
    Ghartey chairs 5-member C’ttee to probe Parliament bribery scandal

    The Speaker of Parliament has set up a five-member Committee to probe the alleged bribery attempt made against some members of the Appointments Committee.

    Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye explained that the Committee has become necessary because of the weight of the allegation made by Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP) Mahama Ayariga.

    Upholding Standing Orders 191 which advises the formation of special committee to investigate any matter of public importance, the Speaker announced the formation of high powered parliamentary special committee to investigate the matter.

Majeed Waris scores brace in Lorient win over Guingamp: Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris, who was dropped from the Black Stars Afcon squad, has responded with a brace for Lorient as they defeated Guingamp 3-1 in French Ligue 1. The 25-year-old came from a come-back at the Stade Yves Allainmat
AFCON 2017: Black Stars to accept any amount as winning bonus: After weeks of facing backlash from Ghanaians, the Black Stars players have resolved to accept any amount proposed by the country’s Sports Ministry as winning bonus at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The players had appealed to new government to
Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi makes Chinese Super League move: Midfielder John Mikel Obi has left Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA. The 29-year-old Nigerian has played 372 times for Chelsea since joining in 2006 but has not featured this season.
Jonathan Mensah seals move to Columbus Crew: Joy Sports can can confirm that Black Stars Defender Jonathan Mensah has sealed a move to Columbus Crew in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Mensah who confirmed this to Joy Sports  moments after sealing the deal with the US based top
Sam Arday joins Black Stars technical team: The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a bold decision to beef up the Black Stars technical bench, with Coach Sam Arday as a key introduction as part of efforts to excel at the Gabon 2017 Africa Nations Cup slated
Andre Ayew scores for West Ham on Swansea return: Andre Ayew scores against his former club to set the visitors on their way to victory on Monday West Ham cruised to a third straight win to plunge Swansea City deeper into Premier League relegation trouble and increase the pressure on
Kwadwo Asamoah is solution to Black Stars poor form –Vanderpuye: Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is confident that the return of Kwadwo Asamoah into Black Stars will turn things around for Avram Grant’s side. The Senior Male National Football Team of Ghana have failed to win any of their last five games and have
Tagoe to fight new opponent Dec 2: Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Tagoe, popularly known as 'Game Boy', is scheduled to fight South African Fana Nzonke on December 2, 2016. The new arrangement was as a result of a last minute withdrawal by Argentine opponent Fernando David Saucedo due to
Sports Cul announces $44m sponsorship deal for Ghana Premier League: Sports Cul Ghana has made it public to sponsor the Ghana Premier League, National Division One League and Women’s League with effect from next season.
Dede Ayew misses out on CAF Player of the Year shortlist: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a five-man short-list for next year’s African Player of the Year award. The Confederation last month released a 30-man list for the award scheduled to be held on January 5, 2017 in
Andre Ayew hopeful of winning BBC award: West Ham forward Andre Ayew Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Ayew is hoping to be second time lucky by winning BBC Africa Footballer of the Year award.  Ayew won the accolade in 2011 and is counting on fans to vote him the
World Cup dream may be over for Ghana - Appiah: The former midfielder says the Pharaohs now have every chance to qualify to their first World Cup since 1990. Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes Egypt are now favourites to qualify from Group E to the 2018 World Cup after handing
Dede Ayew shortlisted for BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andre Ayew, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure make up the five-man shortlist for the BBC African Footballer of the Year award. The five candidates were revealed during a special live launch broadcast on Saturday.   The winner will be
We can beat Egypt without key injured players - Avram Grant: Ghana coach Avram Grant is optimistic of victory over Egypt despite missing key players through injury. Egypt will host Ghana in Alexandria on Sunday in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday. The Israeli trainer cannot count on the Al Ahli striker
Asamoah Gyan rues injury after visit to Black Stars camp: Injured Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was with the Black Stars players on Tuesday during their training session in Dubai. Gyan who is out of the team following an injury he sustained while playing for his club side Al Ahli  showed up
First ultra-modern boxing arena to be commissioned on 4th November: The 7,000 capacity ultra-modern boxing arena put up in Accra near the Korle Lagoon woild be commissioned today, 4th November. The state-of-the-art facility is closer to Bukom, the home of boxing in the country where  several boxing greats in the country
David Accam wins Chicago Fire MVP and top scorer award: Black Stars attacker David Accam has been voted Chicago Fire's Most Valuable Player and Top scorer of the season. The club announced after a voting process that the former Rights to Dream player triumphed as the best player for the second
Andre Ayew makes injury return in West Ham triumph over Chelsea: Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew returned from injury to play for his West Ham United team in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night. The player got injured in his Premier League debut game for West Ham United against Chelsea and has
Ghana drops points against Uganda in first World Cup qualifier: The atmosphere was one that didn’t favour both teams despite Avram Grant stressing the senior national team of Ghana had played in Tamale before. The cooling break after half an hour of play showed the weather condition at the northern part
World Cup 2018: Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Senegal win group games: Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Senegal recorded opening group wins in 2018 World Cup qualifiers across Africa on Saturday, as South Africa conceded a late equaliser in Burkina Faso. Ivory Coast beat Mali 3-1 to go top of Group C after
Mahama’s son Sharaf signs for Belgian top-flight side Mechelen: President John Mahama’s son Sharaf has signed for Belgian top-flight side, Mechelen, GHANAsoccernet.com has been exclusively told by reliable sources in Belgium.
Thieves ransack Michael Essien's home: Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has revealed that his home in Athens, Greece was burgled while he was out for dinner with friends last Wednesday.
Leicester City announce Daniel Amartey capture until 2020: Daniel Amartey has become the sixth Ghanaian player in the English top flight after Leciester City confirmed his anticipated move on Friday.
Former Liverpool captain lauds Jordan Ayew: Phil Thompson, a former Liverpool captain, believes the Ghanaian player was excellent in the Premier League game against Southampton
Premiership's African stars blow fortune on juju spells: Superstitious Premier League stars are handing over fortunes to witchdoctors in a bid to turn themselves into world beaters, a Sun investigation has found.
Tornado Appiah bows out with a testimonial game in Accra: Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah officially ended his illustrious playing career for Ghana Saturday with a testimonial game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Build-up to June 27 testimonial match: I wish Stephen Appiah had played for West Ham - British High Commissioner: The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin has lauded the illustrious playing career of former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, but stated that he regrets the former Juventus player could not play for West Ham United before ending his
Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor donate to Kumasi Children's Hospital: The skipper of the Black Stars, through his Asamoah Gyan Foundation and his Togolese counterpart, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor of Adebayor Foundation, have donated two LED television sets to the Children's Hospital at Pampaso, Kumasi, ahead of a fun game between
No one loves Marseille more than Ayew - Menes: Renowned French sports journalist Pierre Menes has stated that no Marseille player loves the team more than Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew. The Canal+ and Live Sports journalist said he feels sad as the imminent departure of the Ghanaian in the
Fabulous Ladies qualify for league decider: Fabulous Ladies Sunday took their destiny in their own hands by beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 4-0 to regain the top spot in the northern zone of the National Women's League to qualify for their second championship decider of the National
New baseball field inaugurated: The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Naoto Nikai, has handed over a newly constructed baseball field to the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association (GHABSA) in the hope that the facility will motivate the national baseball team to qualify for the
Kingson, Dauda can’t stop Ronaldo – Jawula: A former Ghana FA boss Lepowura MND Jawula insists it will be suicidal to hand a call-up to ageing goalkeeper Richard Kingson at the 2014 World Cup.The football administrator believes that it will be difficult for the long-serving goalkeeper to
Afriyie Acquah targets return to the Black Stars for the World Cup: Ghana's most energetic midfielder Afriyie Acquah  believes his current form in  the Italian top flight will justify his  return to the Black Stars team for the 2014 World Cup.
GOC appoints new Chef D' Mission: The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has appointed Chris Essilfie as the new Chef D' Mission for Ghana, for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, following the resignation of Ben Nunoo-Mensah.
Time to put a cap on appearance fee for Black Stars - Sports Minister: Government says it cannot continue to pay huge sums of money to each member of the playing body of the Black Stars anytime they feature in major tournaments.
Muntari suspended for Juventus clash: AC Milan will have to make do without midfielder Sulley Muntari for next weekend’s clash against Juventus.
GhanaWeb inspired my going international - Okyeame Kwame: Ghana’s multi award winning musician, Okyeame Kwame popularly called “The Rap Doctor” has divulged on KOD show monitored by saharaspy.com on GHone TV that he was inspired to step out of his comfort zone (Ghana), which he has obviously conquered
Ayew delighted with Marseille return: Ghana forward Andre Ayew is delighted to have made his return to first team action or Olympique Marseille after three months out with injury.
I’ll keep Ronaldo at bay - Fatau Dauda: Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has said he is prepared to thwart all efforts by Cristiano Ronaldo when the Black Stars take on Portugal at the 2014 World Cup.
Jonathan Mensah handed three-match Ligue 1 ban: Evian TG defender Jonathan Mensah has been handed a three-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the LFP.
Hearts unaware of disunity in camp - spokesman: Hearts spokesman Muheed Saeed says he’s unaware of claims of disunity in the club following their heavy defeat against All Stars in the Ghanaian top-tier on Wednesday.
Asamoah Gyan nets brace in Al Ain League win: Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan grabbed a brace on Thursday as his side Al Ain recorded a 3-0 win at Dubai Club in the UAE Arabian Gulf League.
MTN wish Medeama well *In CAF Confederations Cup: Telecommunication giant and lead sponsor of Ghana’s prestigious FA Cup, MTN, has sent a message to Medeama Sporting Club wishing them well in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.
Minister urges consensus on Sports Stadium: Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Youth and Sports Minister, has urged consensus on the location of a new Regional Sports Stadium in Ho.
Ghana make four changes for Ethiopia clash: Maxwell Konadu's Ghana side for Tuesday's clash against Ethiopia at the African Nations Championship shows four changes from the previous starting lineup.
Bafana woes puzzle Ghana skipper: Bafana Bafana have just been knocked out in the group stages of a tournament they are hosting, leaving South Africans to cheer for "BaGhana BaGhana", the adopted Ghanaian team.
No Olympiakos deal for Ghana defender Opare: Belgian league leaders Standard Liege said they have not received any offer from Greek club Olympiakos for the services of Ghanaian Daniel Opare.
SWAG Awards 2013 /14 - Nominees: Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)names 2013 outstanding sports performers The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the names of outstanding sports men and women as well as organisations that exceled in the past sports season.
“Denkyem” soccer fever grips tema: Denkyem Charitable Foundation Inc. is the best thing to happen to the youth within the Tema metropolis, specifically around communities two (2) and five (5).
REVEALED: Why Fatau Dauda beats Kwarasey: The man trusted with training and picking a first choice goalkeeper for Coach Kwesi Appiah when the Black Stars are in action, Nasam Yakubu has revealed how he arrives at his decisions for crucial games.
Pay me $20,000 or Stars will fail – Prophet: A man claiming to be a prophet has predicted doom for the Black Stars ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, stressing that he is the only man of God capable of reversing the situation.
‘US game will be tough’: Ex-Ghana skipper Stephen Appiah has stated that Ghana’s opening World Cup game against the United States will be tough.
No winner for squash tourney: The 2013 Captain's Day Squash Tournament, played at the Kumasi Squash Club on Boxing Day, ended in a 3-3 draw.
Udinese pursue Daniel Opare: Udinese have joined the race to sign Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare from Standard Liege.
Mzbel rapist dead: Ebenezer Obese, the 35-year-old leader of a gang that raped and robbed popular Ghanaian Musician Mzbel, has been confirmed dead.
Shatta Wale forced to leave ‘Loud in GH’ stage for Samini: The aging grudge between Ghana’s top dancehall artistes, Bandana aka Shatta Wale and Samini was again felt at the Loud In GH concert organized by Yfm at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Maiden Golf Awards Held In Accra: Dr Frimpong president of Ghana Golf Association has disclose to news men that come the next Olympic games , Ghana will participate and battle for medals in golf games , as golf now has officially been included in the Olympics
Al Ain woo Ghana striker Gyan to stay: West Ham’s pursuit of Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan may hit a snag as Al Ain are working feverishly behind the scenes to let their goal poacher stay put.
Abedi: No room for full-time coaching: Former Ghana international Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ has ruled out a full-time coaching career, despite earning a CAF License ‘A’ badge.
Maidens handed tough World Cup draw: Ghana's Black Maidens has been paired alongside Germany, North Korea and Canada for next year's FIFA under 17 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. The Black Maidens, making a fourth successive appearance at the World Cup will be seeking to better
Government committed to support innovations- President: President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday pledged government’s support to the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences to facilitate the promotion of innovation, science and technology.
Amakye Dede debunks his “drunk performance” allegations: Highlife living legend and show stopper Daniel Amakyi Dede aka “Seeeeerious” has denied allegations that he was drunk or high before he got on stage to perform at the just ended “Black and White” concert which took place at the
My boobs and bum are natural - Actress declares: New movie entrant, Peace Hyde, is having to explain her body shape even before she becomes a regular face on the Ghana movie scene as an actress.
Ghanaians Abroad: Gyan bags double: ENGLAND Michael Essien played the entirety of Chelsea's 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. He was shown a yellow card in the 58th minute. Emmanuel Frimpong was not in the Arsenal team who were walloped 6-3 by
‘Make Stars expenditure public before Brazil 2014’: Veteran football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobee, has called for a public declaration of the amount to be spent on bonuses and other expenses on the Black Stars in the next World Cup in Brazil.
Brazil 2014: Ghana to commence camping on May 25: Ghana will begin camping for the 2014 Brazil World Cup finals on 25 May, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.
Kotoko eye striker Osman Bashiru: Former King Faisal striker Osman Bashiru is said to be tempting officials of Champions Asante Kotoko for a deal with his impressive displays at the club’s Adako-Jachie training grounds since beginning a short trials this week.
FIFA Football for Health goes nationwide: The FIFA sponsored Football for Health Project which began last year is due for nationwide implementation in January 2014, a member of the health directorate of the National Sports Authority, Dr Prince Pambo has said.
Amputee team faces eviction from Kenya hotel: Report reaching GhanaWeb.com from Nairobi, Kenya suggests that the National Amputee Football Team is stranded at the Sportsview Hotel Kasarani for non-payment of their hotel bills.
Big Events apologizes for hitches at RTP awards event: Big Events Company, the organizers and initiators of the Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP) has apologized to “all award winners, sponsors, performers, the media and the paying public for shortcomings identified at the year’s RTP Awards ceremony at the
Ex-Ghana captain confident of Ghana's 2014 WC chances: Ghana General captain John Mensah is optimistic the African giants will prove critics wrong by advancing from the Group of Death at the 2014 Brazil World Cup.
2014 World Cup official ball unveiled: Brazuca: FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for the 2014 World Cup called ‘Brazuca’.
GPL Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars: Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium to host Aduana Stars in the match-day 14 of the 2013/14 Ghana Premier League. Second-placed Hearts will be hoping to secure back-to-back wins in Mohammed Polo's second
Naughty by Nature, Reggie, Obrafour resurrect the 1990s @ Back In The Day concert: A little loss of concentration and one will mistakenly think he or she was at a concert in the 1990s. Well you can't blame such a soul, blame it on organization.
Gyan: ‘We’ll make it to the knockout round’: Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars are in the position to make it beyond the group stage of the 2014 World Cup after being drawn with tough opponents.
Agbeko in top shape for Rigondeaux fight: On Saturday when Ghana’s Joseph Agbeko mounts the ring against American opponent Guillermo Rigondeaux in New Jersey, USA, there will be more than the WBO and WBA super-bantamweight titles at stake.
Ghana to start preparations after WC draw - Nyantakyi: President of Ghana Football Association Kwasi Nyantakyi says the Black Stars build up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup will be influenced by the opponents Ghana are paired with.Ghana will get to know her Group opponents for the quadrennial championships
Azumah Nelson: GBA must support boxing dev’t: Former WBC Super Featherweight Champion Azumah Nelson says the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) must give priority to technical development to help halt the decline of the sport."Ghana boxing is dying. We need the right people at the right time to
Revealed: Ghana Player of the year list: Goal Ghana has announced the shortlist for the 2013 Ghana Player of the Year Award. The list of five nominees, who have performed admirably for their clubs or the Black Stars during 2013, are: KWADWO ASAMOAH: He enjoyed a fine
And AB Crentsil wept: He was so overcome by emotion that as a short documentary on his music career was shown to the audience at the MTN Legends and Legacy (LAL) Ball at the Accra International Conference Centre last Saturday, AB Crentsil could not
Elikem denies bonking Odartey Lamptey’s wife: Fashion Designer/Actor and one of two Ghana representatives at this year’s Big Brother Africa reality television show, Elikem Kumordzi, has denied ever bonking ex Black Stars player Odartey Lamptey’s wife, Gloria.He’s flatly rejected the claims, suggesting the equation doesn’t add
Amputee football needs help: Chairman of the Ghana Amputee Football Association Rev. Richard Nii Amartey Adesah and the national team, Black Challenge are appealing for financial support from the corporate world, government and individuals.The appeal for $58,775.00 is geared towards financing the team’s preparation
Boateng match fit for Stuttgart clash: Schalke midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will feature against Stuttgart on Saturday after undergoing treatment in Munich this week for his chronic knee problem. He was ruled out at short notice for Tuesday's Champions League goalless draw at Steaua Bucharest before
Be wary of the woman you marry - Odartey Lamptey: Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has, in an interview with XYZ Sports, advised young football stars to shun gold diggers and marry women who will stand by them in times of difficulty. “…You need a good woman”, he advised
Akwesi Appiah deserves contract extension - Randy Abbey: Ghana FA Executive Committee member Randy Abbey believes coach Akwasi Appiah deserves a contract extension regardless of how the Black Stars perform at the World Cup. The Black Stars will be making a third successive appearance at the mundial haven breezed
Brazil 2014 Draw: Frank Nelson hopes Black Stars avoid Brazil, Spain: Football administrator and Board member of Accra Hearts of oak,Frank Nelson Nwokolo, has said he does not want the Black Stars to be paired against World Cup hosts, Brazil and defending champions, Spain during next week's draws for the 2014 FIFA
Sellas Tetteh on Ismaily radar: Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh is a front runner for the vacant coaching position at Egyptian side Ismaily.The World Under-20 winning coach has been contacted by officials of The Mango Boys following the appointment of Shawky Gharib as Egypt coach on
Kumasi to host 2013 Unity Games: The Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II has commended the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) for choosing Kumasi as the venue for the UNITY GAMES 2013. He expressed his gratitude to the organisers, NSA, and further
GHANA TURNS HEAT ON NIGER …Wins 3 – 0 To Qualify For Quarters: Ghana eased through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Niger to finish top of Group B.Captain Asamoah Gyan was instrumental throughout and he set the Black Stars on their way when he controlled Albert Adomah's
  • Otiko was terrible at the vetting - Franklin Cudjoe

    Founding president of civil society group Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has noted that Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, was “terrible at the vetting” on Monday. According to the Imani boss, Otiko Afisa Djaba is a “pale shadow” of the immediate-past Minister of sector, Nana Oye Lithur.

  • Ken Ofori-Atta is a joke - DKM victims

    Victims of the DKM Microfinance fiasco say they do not take seriously Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta's comment that he was "…not sure the NPP has in its manifesto" any plans to "settle all DKM customers". Mr Ofori-Atta made the comment when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of parliament to be vetted.

  • NDC won’t respond to Rawlings – Adams

    The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that in the short-term, it will refrain from responding to its founder, Jerry John Rawlings’ diagnosis of the party’s poor performance in the past elections. Blaming the party’s defeat, considered to be worst of a sitting government, on corruption, impunity and disrespect, former president Rawlings said the NDC lost the elections long before the election.

  • NDC supporters urged not to be deterred by defeat

    Mr Japheth Baidoo, the Western Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged supporters and sympathizers not to be deterred by the electoral defeat but work extra hard to make the party attractive. He said the result was not what was anticipated and as a result some of the supporters and sympathizers had not recovered from the electoral defeat.

  • Get on board let’s work - Zanetor

    Dr Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) elect for the Korley Klottey, in the Greater Accra Region has asked her constituents to get on board and support her to fulfill the development agenda of the constituency. She said with the elections over, all that was needed was team work to propel the development of the area.

  • Mahama to embark on nationwide farewell tour

    President John Mahama will begin a nationwide thank you and farewell tour on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 following his defeat in the 2016 general elections. The President will be meeting traditional and religious leaders as well as regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as part of his tour. He will start off from the Upper East Region then later tour the Upper West, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Central and Western Regions in that order.

  • World Bank Group to provide $517 mln for Ghana oil and gas project

    The finance adds to a $700 million guarantee package and brings its total financing to around $1.217 billion for the offshore project, whose gas component is set to open in 2018Reuters  | The World Bank Group said on Thursday it would provide $517 million to Ghana in debt and guarantees to support the $7.7 billion Sankofa oil and gas project being developed by Italy's ENI and upstream trader Vitol Ghana. The finance adds to a $700 million guarantee package and brings its total financing to around $1.217 billion for the offshore project, whose gas component is set to open in 2018, a statement said.
