...Over US travel ban

By Naa Norkor Vanderpuye with additional files from Xinhua

Ghana’s international reserves situation and exchange rate stability have been boosted by its Balance of Payment (BoP) surplus recorded at the end of 2016, the Bank of Ghana announced Monday, contrary to the apocalyptic situation being portrayed by President William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his deputy, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the central bank governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, the country recorded 2.6 billion U.S. dollars in BoP surplus at the end of last year.