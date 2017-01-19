...Over US travel ban

- Jan 19th 2017
By Maxwell Okamafo Addo
The New Patriotic Party has openly declared war on the National Democratic Congress with verbal fire on the opposition party whose members have been victims of constant attacks since Mr. William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the December 7, 2016 election.
The boss at Kumasi to mourn with Otumfuo and Asanteman
Former President John Dramani Mahama went to Manhyia on Wednesday to mourn with the chiefs and people of the Ashanti Kingdom on the demise of their queen mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.
Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye as well as Members of Parliament were all at the funeral.