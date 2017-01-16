...Over US travel ban

- Jan 16th 2017
A governance expert has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider cutting down drastically the size of his government.
The expert, Professor Albert Puni, says he is of the view that the new President can attain his goal of protecting the public purse if he is able to form a lean government.
Pressure group Concerned Volta Youth has fiercely kicked against moves by the Akufo-Addo-led government to split the Volta Region into two because, in its view, dividing the region will not ensure the needed development of the region.
During the NPP’s campaign for the 2016 polls, the then opposition leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised to create new regions to foster development, creating a new Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development.