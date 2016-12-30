...Over US travel ban

- Dec 30th 2016
The 2016 presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, is skeptical about plans by President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo to create the office of an Independent prosecutor to fight corruption.
According to Nduom, this will not necessarily be an efficient way of dealing with the canker in the country.
Government has issued a cheque worth 200,000 Ghana cedis to some major hospitals to cover expenses for the victims of the La Gas explosion which happened near the Trade Fair Center in Accra.
Minister for Health, Alex Segbefia handed over the cheques at a short ceremony in Accra Thursday.